View Systems recently announced details of its channel partner program designed to assist value-added resellers, managed service providers and system integrators with the resources and support needed to deliver high-performance AI solutions to organizations worldwide.

In this discussion, Joel Christner, CEO of View Systems, shared insights on the increasing prevalence of AI agents in online interactions, noting their capacity to enhance efficiency and streamline processes. He emphasized that the current AI revolution could surpass previous technological milestones, such as the internet and smartphones, in its impact.

He also centered on the careful implementation of AI agents in businesses, pointing out the necessity for organizations to determine the appropriate use of assistants versus agents. He recommended establishing clear guidelines, including key performance indicators and a multi-layer approval process for decisions made by AI agents, to ensure accountability and safety.

The View platform is designed for enterprise use while maintaining data security by operating behind company firewalls. This platform allows businesses to utilize internal data in a secure environment, facilitating the development of AI agents without exposing sensitive information.