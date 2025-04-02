Guest: Ed Morales, VP of AI and Digital Transformation Business Development at TD SYNNEX

Ed Morales brings over 30 years of experience in IT channel sales and business development, with 22 years dedicated to IT distribution through leadership roles at Avnet, Tech Data, and TD SYNNEX.

According to McKinsey & Company, GenAI is poised to add as much as $4.4 trillion in economic value across a variety of use cases that will automate processes, increase productivity and drive operational excellence. MSPs play a critical role in helping end users navigate AI-driven digital transformation, but many don’t know where to start.



In this discussion, Ed Morales, VP of AI and Digital Transformation Business Development at TD SYNNEX, shared his professional background and current focus on assisting partners in navigating AI investments. He emphasized the challenges partners face in understanding vendor portfolios and the necessity for clear communication. The conversation shifted to the transformative potential of AI across various sectors, with Ed defining it as a tool for enhancing productivity. He underscored the importance of educating partners about AI technologies and adapting sales strategies to meet market demands, while also discussing the projected growth of AI networking and the need for comprehensive data management.

The dialogue also addressed the evolving dynamics in the tech industry, where hardware is now outperforming software. Ed and Julian discussed the importance of having a strategic approach to technology deployment, as decisions made in this area are often irreversible. They emphasized that advanced applications require robust infrastructure to maximize their potential, highlighting the complexities customers face in prioritizing their investments in this new landscape.