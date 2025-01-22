Theresa Caragol is Founder and CEO of AchieveUnite, a company whose mission is clear: to empower people and organizations to build thriving partner ecosystems fueled by trust and driven by AI-powered insights.

Theresa discussed her extensive experience in channel partnerships and her recent bestselling book: Partnering Success. She outlined the growing importance of strategic alliances in the industry, emphasizing the need for trusted relationships, positive partner experiences, and long-term value. She noted that effective collaboration requires commitment from both vendors and partners, particularly in the context of evolving market demands and the complexities of modern partnerships.

The conversation also touched on the impact of AI on ecosystem partnerships, with Theresa highlighting its potential to transform strategies and enhance vendor collaboration. She also discussed community engagement strategies, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach between virtual and in-person events. The importance of trust in business was a recurring theme, with both participants recognizing its role in driving revenue and innovation, and they explored practical techniques for building trust and effective communication within partnerships.

To learn more on 2025 Partnering Success Trends from Theresa, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/2025-partnering-success-trends-theresa-caragol-bc7mf?lipi=urn%3Ali%3Apage%3Ad_flagship3_series_entity%3BzSpAaRpqRG6tlaTpY7Jdbw%3D%3D