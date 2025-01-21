Alexandra (Alix) Edmiston is the PR Lead at Red Hat Canada.

In this interview, we talk about Alix’ nearly 25-year career in the tech industry, where she emphasized the importance of corporate communication and the need for more female representation. She encourages young women to challenge stereotypes and explore the diverse opportunities available in tech.

Alix addressed the challenges of retaining women in tech, highlighting the critical role of mentorship in providing support. She noted that many women leave their positions due to negative relationships, particularly with managers, and shared her experience co-founding the Red Hat Women in Leadership event to foster a supportive network. Alix stressed the importance of good communication in overcoming workplace challenges and building communities that extend beyond individual organizations.

The discussion then turned to Alix’s writing journey, where she shared her early passion for writing and whose debut book, Confessions from the Cubicle, received rave reviews from CTV in Montreal and Toronto, TVO, and CBC Radio. It explored the unique challenges young women face adapting to the corporate world.

Her debut novel, The Immortal’s Secret, has become an Amazon #1 Bestseller in its category just days after its launch. This supernatural tale delves into the themes of art and immortality, posing the question: If you found a mystical golden book offering the gift of everlasting life, would you look inside?

Beyond her literary pursuits, Alix cares deeply for her community and is passionate about empowering others. A graduate of the prestigious Yale School of Management Women in Executive Leadership program, she tirelessly works to bridge gaps, shatter stereotypes, and build a more inclusive world for all.