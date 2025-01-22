We assess the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs. The top 50 are honored with Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Here is one winner:

Andrew Dale, Technical Director at CloudTech24, shared the history of the company, which transitioned from a cybersecurity focus to offering managed IT services with an emphasis on security and customer service. He noted the company’s commitment to providing unlimited IT support globally and the challenges of maintaining a 24/7 operation. The discussion included the strategic focus on automation to enhance efficiency and employee satisfaction, as well as initiatives to foster a positive workplace culture. Andrew articulated the company’s mission to deliver valuable cybersecurity services while maintaining competitive pricing.

To see the full story and a complete list of all winners, visit https://www.e-channelnews.com/2024-britains-reseller-choice-awards-and-50-best-managed-it-companies/