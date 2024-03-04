Presenter: Kathryn Rose, Founder, channelwise

Kathryn Rose, explained the Channelwise platform’s unique features, such as the ability to engage with experts without sharing personal information, the option for private expert networks within the system, and the platform’s openness to allow vendors to showcase their own group of experts. Julian and Kathryn emphasized the significance of coaching and mentoring in the industry, particularly in the context of crisis management and remote work during the pandemic. They discussed the limitations of passive learning methods such as reading books or watching videos, and highlighted the need for on-demand support to address specific challenges.

To learn more, visit: https://cybersecuritydefenseecosystem.com/services/channelwise/