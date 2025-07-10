Working toward your ICF certification journey can be an exciting time (if you’re still mapping out what that looks like, this guide to understanding ICF Credentials and Certification Programs can help you get even clearer), but it can also feel like there are a lot of moving pieces to keep track of. Between understanding the competencies, completing coaching hours, and ensuring every requirement aligns, it is normal to feel a little overwhelmed along the way.

However, being informed about your options is a crucial part of setting yourself up for success. One essential requirement along the way is completing ICF mentor coaching, a part of the journey that gives you dedicated space to strengthen your coaching skills and deepen your understanding of the ICF Core Competencies. Choosing the right mentor coaching program can make a meaningful difference in both your growth and your confidence as a coach.

To help you navigate your options with more clarity, we put together this comparison of top mentor coaching programs that meet ICF standards. If you would like a deeper look at what mentor coaching involves and why it matters, you can also explore this guide to ICF mentor coaching before diving into the list.

ICF Requirements for Mentor Coaching Programs

When it comes to choosing a mentor coaching program, not every option is created equally, and finding one that meets the ICF standards is essential. That’s why for this roundup, we focused on programs that reflect the core principles outlined by the ICF for mentor coaching programs to ensure that coaches receive meaningful, competency-based feedback that supports their growth and prepares them for credentialing.

But what exactly are these specific guidelines or criteria that the ICF requires?

According to the ICF, in order for a mentor coaching program to be considered acceptable, it needs to meet several important requirements:

Minimum of 10 hours of mentor coaching: These hours must focus on reviewing and enhancing the coach’s ability based on the ICF Core Competencies, not on business development or consulting.



Of the 10 total hours, at least three must be delivered one-on-one. The remaining seven can be completed either individually or in a group setting with no more than 10 participants.

Program delivered over at least three months: The full 10 hours must be completed over a minimum period of three months. This should provide coaches with sufficient time to absorb feedback, apply new insights, and steadily develop their skills between sessions.

Led by a qualified ICF-credentialed mentor coach: The mentor must hold an active ICF credential (ACC, PCC, or MCC) at or above the level the coach is pursuing and must have completed the necessary preparation to offer mentor coaching.



If your mentor coach holds an ACC credential, they must have already renewed it at least once in order to be eligible to provide mentor coaching for ACC applicants or renewals.

Emphasis on observing coaching and providing feedback: Mentor coaching should create a space for deep reflection and professional feedback, while also strengthening a coach’s ability to embody the ICF Core Competencies.

Top Mentor Coaching Programs to Explore

Now that you have a clearer sense of what to look for, it’s time to explore some of the top mentor coaching programs available for your ICF certification journey.

In many coach training schools, mentor coaching is built into their certification pathway. However, seeking mentor coaching outside of your original school can offer valuable exposure to different coaching styles, techniques, and perspectives. Broadening your experience in this way can enrich your development as a coach and provide a stronger foundation for credentialing success.

Each of the programs featured here aligns with ICF standards, offering different structures, pricing, and formats so you can find the one that best fits your goals and learning style.

Let’s get into it!

Editorial note: The Coaching Academy for Leaders featured below is offered by Corry Robertson, the author of this blog. We’ve included it for completeness, as it meets all the ICF requirements outlined here and serves as a viable option for coaches seeking credentialing support. To maintain transparency and fairness, we’ve applied the same criteria to all programs included in this list. Our coach education and training comparison is as accurate as possible as of the date of publication. However, programs change frequently, so we suggest verifying the information with the institutions listed.

The Coaching Academy For Leaders – Mentor Coaching

The Coaching Academy for Leaders offers a high-touch, ICF-aligned mentor coaching program designed for coaches pursuing their ACC or PCC credential, with a particular focus on leadership and organizational coaching. Ideal for executive coaches, C-suite leaders, internal coaches, and OD professionals, this program delivers a personalized, boutique experience grounded in real-world coaching expertise.

The 10 required hours of mentor coaching are delivered over a minimum of three months through a thoughtful blend of one-on-one and group sessions. Participants also complete a performance evaluation to help prepare for their credentialing application with clarity and confidence.

This program is included at a significantly reduced rate when bundled with Coaching Fundamentals, making it a smart and seamless next step for students already enrolled in that training. However, it is also available as a stand-alone program, ideal for coaches who have completed their training elsewhere but are seeking a premium, supportive environment to fulfill their mentor coaching requirements.

Led by Corry Robertson and select faculty members, the program emphasizes individualized feedback, deep reflection, and alignment with the ICF Core Competencies. The cohort model fosters peer learning, while the overall structure is designed to support meaningful growth, confidence, and a strong foundation for credentialing success.

Essential Impact – Mentor Coaching

Essential Impact’s Mentor Coaching program is designed for coaches looking to develop their coaching abilities through a practical, conversation-driven approach. It’s also positioned as the final step in their progressive leadership development path, following their Excelerator™ Essentials and Mastery courses.

Known for its strong emphasis on leadership communication and a coach-approach philosophy, this program centres on real-time feedback and observed coaching conversations that reflect real-world practice. The format includes one 60-minute introductory session, four 90-minute group coaching sessions, and three 60-minute one-on-one mentor coaching sessions – all spaced over a three-month period in alignment with ICF requirements.

Essential Impact encourages peer learning and reflective dialogue throughout the program. Coaches have the opportunity to observe and be observed by faculty and peers, creating a space for meaningful feedback and discussion. While the program doesn’t list specific class sizes, it is delivered in small, focused cohorts.

Goal Imagery Coaching Academy – Coach Mentoring & Supervision

The Goal Imagery Coaching Academy’s mentor coaching program is structured for coaches seeking a focused and flexible way to fulfill the ICF’s 10-hour mentor coaching requirement. The hours are delivered through three one-on-one sessions and group mentoring hours that are integrated into their broader coach training programs.

For those who want additional support, optional extra mentor coaching or training can be purchased at an hourly rate, offering flexibility for coaches seeking more tailored development.

While the structure is adaptable, the program’s timeline and group format details are not fully specified on the site. Coaches who prefer a highly structured or schedule-based format may need to request additional information to better understand how the sessions are spaced and how the group component is delivered.

Berkeley Executive Coaching Institute – ICF Mentor Coaching Program

The Berkeley Executive Coaching Institute’s mentor coaching program is exclusively available to BECI graduates and is delivered over a three-month period. The program includes four group sessions and four one-on-one sessions, with a maximum cohort size of 10 participants.

A notable feature of this program is its support for coaches pursuing ICF credentialing via the Portfolio Path. Participants receive documentation assistance and submission guidance, which may appeal to coaches navigating more complex application routes.

The program’s format supports personalized feedback and close interaction with mentor coaches, consistent with the ICF’s small-group structure. While the tuition is one of the higher investments compared to other programs, the added support around credentialing documentation may justify the cost for coaches looking for a structured and closely supported path.

International Coach Academy – ICF Accredited Mentor Coaching

International Coach Academy offers a flexible mentor coaching experience designed to support a variety of learning preferences and schedules. The program includes three hours of one-on-one mentor coaching, ten hours of group sessions, and seven hours of reflective learning activities – creating a more comprehensive structure than the minimum ICF requirements.

Coaches can complete the program on a fast-track timeline in as little as three months or extend their learning over a six-month period, depending on personal preference and availability. A wide variety of Mentor Lab sessions are offered across time zones, including morning, afternoon, evening, and weekend options, making the program especially accessible to international students or those balancing full schedules.

While the flexible format provides convenience, coaches move through the Mentor Labs alongside peers at various stages of their own training, which may result in a more fluid, less cohort-based group dynamic. This program may appeal to coaches who want more independence in how they complete their mentor coaching hours while still receiving structured support aligned with the ICF Core Competencies.

CoachMe / Beckett McInroy Consultancy – Group and One-on-one Mentor Coaching

CoachMe, part of Beckett McInroy Consultancy, offers a customizable mentor coaching experience that accommodates different coaching styles and preferences. Coaches can fulfill the 10-hour ICF mentor coaching requirement through a mix of group and individual sessions or opt for a fully one-on-one structure if preferred.

Participants receive access to a library of recorded coaching sessions from faculty mentors, providing additional resources for self-directed study and development. CoachMe provides Mentor Coaching in a number of languages including English, French, Arabic, Farsi, German and many other languages, which is a positive consideration for global audiences.

The structure offers flexibility in how coaches pace and experience the program. However, information about course schedules, class sizes, or how group interactions are facilitated is not fully detailed on the program page. This option may suit coaches who are looking for Mentor Coaching in their native language, and who feel comfortable navigating a more independently managed experience.

International Coaching Group – Group Mentor Coach Bundle

The Group Mentor Coach Bundle is a structured program designed for coaches who value a steady learning rhythm and a mix of group and individual support. It includes six weekly live group sessions (1.5 hours each) and three one-on-one mentor coaching sessions, spaced out over a three-month period in line with ICF requirements.

This format creates a blend of group momentum and personalized support, giving coaches space to learn from peers while also receiving individualized feedback. The overall structure supports consistent engagement and can be a good fit for coaches who thrive on routine, accountability, and community. The program offers a total of 13 CCE hours (slightly more than the ICF minimum).

Summing It Up

Comparing coach education and training programs is not an easy task, there are many options, each with its own benefits and drawbacks. For some learners, the course duration or cost is most important, for others, the delivery method is what tips the balance. And for some students, the focus of the program and course content itself will be the deciding factor.

But if you are considering an ICF-accredited program, you are already making a great start because this, in my humble opinion, is the ONLY path to mastery in coaching.

As an ICF credentialled coach, you’ll be joining a group of elite coaches who provide accountability to clients and the coaching profession as a whole. They pursue and complete rigorous education and practice requirements that provide unquestioned legitimacy to their commitment to excellence in coaching.

By: Corry Robertson, PCC

As published originally: https://corryrobertson.com/comparing-the-top-icf-mentor-coaching-programs-in-2025