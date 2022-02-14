Most channel partners (and vendors) tell us that hiring new staff is a big challenge. One MSP told me that have 62 positions currently unfilled. It seems like many companies are in a perpetual hiring game to bring on staff whenever they find. Coupled with the great resignation or rethink by workers everywhere, this problem is not going away anytime soon. Help wanted signs are everywhere and the US just added over 450,000 jobs in January 2022. This is great news for the economy but for employers, it is not so easy.

The bottom line is that employers have to up their game to attract the right talent. And that is just to get into the game. The bigger challenge is retaining staff.

In this episode, we break down the journey from some factors that is fuelling the challenge to some insights in retaining talent after you hire. Hope you find some good ideas.

