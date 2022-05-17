On June 2nd in Toronto, Marguerite Fleming will offer a masterclass at ChannelNEXT. Why should every MSP in the area (or Canada) take a look at this? Because the Canadian government has a multibillion-dollar funding scheme to assist MSPs in assisting SMBs in transforming their firms in the digital economy. The MSP must first qualify before receiving funding to assist with service delivery. Marguerite and her team assist MSPs throughout the procedure. This is a must-see for any Canadian! If you’re not from Canada, use the information to train as a digital business transformation advisor. Either way you win!

