Kristen Costagliola is Chief Technology Officer at Syncro, a leading platform provider of IT management and MSP solutions.

Kristen provided insights into the evolving landscape of cybersecurity for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) as they face increasing challenges from sophisticated phishing attacks and stringent compliance requirements. She emphasized the necessity for MSPs to invest in security awareness training for their clients and to evaluate their vulnerabilities using frameworks like NIST. Additionally, Kristen suggested that outsourcing cybersecurity functions to experts could be beneficial, and she highlighted the importance of collaboration within the MSP community to enhance security and ensure compliance.

The discussion also focused on the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in the operations of MSPs. Kristen noted that automation can significantly improve efficiency by reducing time spent on routine tasks, allowing MSPs to provide more personalized services.

Some predictions from Syncro:

Compliance will Drive Standardization Among MSPs

In 2025, we will see MSPs begin to offer regulatory compliance specific to each customer. They will reposition themselves as knowledgeable partners that can guide their clients through compliance, which will push MSPs to specialize in compliance knowledge and standardized practices. This will involve acquiring certifications like SOC 2 and forming partnerships to deliver compliance as part of their core services. With increased regulatory scrutiny, MSPs will need to ensure their clients remain protected and aligned with industry standards, strengthening their role as compliance experts in a more regulated landscape.

Increase in AI-Powered Phishing Pushes Small Businesses to Rely on Partnerships

In 2025, AI-driven phishing attacks will get even craftier, creating fake messages that look almost identical to real communications. Today, many small businesses rely on basic security tools and staff to manage threats, but as these attacks get more advanced, it will be harder for them to keep up on their own. As a result, small businesses will increasingly turn to MSPs with managed security tools to handle the heavy lifting of threat detection and prevention.

Stay tuned for more interviews with Syncro over the next few weeks.