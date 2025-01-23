Jim McGonagle, SVP – Global Channel and Partners at Precisely, discussed the company’s data management capabilities. He emphasized the significance of data as a critical asset and the challenges organizations face with unstructured data. He highlighted the importance of precise address data for last-mile delivery services and the need for enriched datasets to enhance cost-effectiveness.

Jim outlined the company’s channel strategy, identifying four key partnership categories and the necessity of integrating with platforms like AWS and Snowflake. The conversation also covered the complexities of the AI landscape, acknowledging the overwhelming information faced by channel partners and the dominance of major tech companies. Jim stressed the importance of ongoing communication and collaboration to address these challenges.