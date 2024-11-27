Bill Robbins is the newly appointed President of Menlo Security. Robbins, a seasoned cybersecurity leader renowned for scaling businesses and delivering explosive growth, has a career spanning 30 years, including executive leadership roles at Mandiant, Sophos and FireEye.

In this interview, Bill emphasized the company’s focus on browser security and the importance of safeguarding the workspace as a critical attack surface. He discussed the evolution of the channel ecosystem, emphasizing the shift towards value-added services and the importance of trust and collaboration with channel partners. He also underscored the necessity for robust endpoint security solutions and the role of partners in expanding customer reach and market education.