The Alliance of Channel Women (ACW), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female leaders in the technology channel, announced that it has reimagined and expanded the prestigious ACW Awards Program with additional recognition for individual and corporate contributions to advancing women in the technology channel.

“As ACW celebrates 15 years of advancing women’s leadership in the technology channel, we’re proud to introduce a more expansive and inclusive awards program for 2025,” said ACW President Mayka Rosales-Peterson, Vice President of Marketing at LAVA Technology. “Our new categories shine a light on the transformative contributions of channel women leaders, dedicated ACW members and our sponsor community in driving lasting impact for women in the channel.”

Call for Nominations

Nominations for the 2025 Awards Program are open January 2 through February 7, 2025, for the following three ACW awards:

The ACW LEAD Award , ACW’s flagship award, recognizes outstanding female leaders who embody courage, creativity, collaboration, connectivity and confidence in elevating growth in the channel community

The ACW EMPOWER Award, formerly the ACW Big Impact Award,acknowledges individuals nominated by their peers for their remarkable support and commitment to empowering women in their professional endeavors.

NEW! The ACW INSPIRE Award,in memory of ACW Member Carolee Cannata, celebrates women who inspire others through their compassion, generosity, trust and courage.

Nominations are being accepted online at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/engage/acw-awards-program. See the website for applications and nominating criteria.

Volunteer & Sponsor Awards

ACW’s expanded awards program also includes two internal award categories that recognize critical contributors from within the organization:

The ACW IMPACT Award , formerly the ACW ACT Award, recognizes the contributions of ACW member volunteers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and enthusiasm during their tenure with ACW. Winners are nominated and selected by ACW Board Members and Committee Chairs.

NEW! The ACW Sponsor Awards celebrate the power of partnership and sponsors' vital role in advancing ACW's mission to empower channel women.

Sponsor award winners are determined by ACW Board Members and include the following categories:

The ACW Diamond Legacy Sponsor Award honors sponsoring companies that have achieved elite Diamond Sponsorship status and demonstrated unwavering dedication to ACW for more than a decade.

The ACW Vanguard Sponsor Award recognizes sponsors that have supported ACW since its formative years (2010-2012), providing foundational support for its success and growth.

The ACW Community Champion Sponsor Award celebrates sponsor companies that actively share their expertise, inspire change and create meaningful connections.

The ACW Rising Star Sponsor Award highlights new sponsors that have embraced ACW's mission with enthusiasm and energy, making an immediate impact on the ACW community.

“ACW’s revamped awards program celebrates a broader range of accomplishments within the ACW community,” said ACW Awards Committee Chair JoElla Aranda, Manager of the National Channel Program at Crown Castle. “By recognizing outstanding women, members and sponsors, we’re highlighting the people and organizations driving meaningful change for women in the channel. We look forward to seeing the incredible nominations this year.”

The 2025 ACW Awards winners will be announced during ACW’s 15th-anniversary celebration at ACWConnect Live!, ACW’s signature networking event, which brings together influential women and allies in the channel. ACWConnect Live! is set for 4-7 p.m., March 24, 2025, at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, held at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.