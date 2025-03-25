A new survey by the cybersecurity company NordVPN revealed that as many as 73% of Canadians use their smartphones while commuting, and more than a half of people (63%) are connected to the internet. Even though 6 out of 10 Canadians listen to music or podcasts, 50% call and message people, and 47% scroll social media during that time, barely anyone thinks of the growing threats online or physical “shoulder surfing” attacks.

“Commuting time has turned into screen time. Whether listening to podcasts, catching up on messages, or scrolling through social media, people stay connected even in transit. But few stop to think about the security risks that come with being online in constantly changing environments,” says Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN .

How commuters use devices during their trips

Up to 73% of Canadian commuters use their mobile phone during a trip, the most popular digital device choice far ahead of laptops (18%), tablets or iPads (14%), portable gaming consoles (6%), or other items.

The survey also showed that the majority of Canadians browse the internet while commuting for up to one hour. That makes the fact that 22% of Canadians missed their stop because of browsing not so surprising. Also, people in Canada mostly commute daily or a few times a week (73%).

Many travelers (60%) listen to music or podcasts, 50% call and message people, and 47% scroll social media. A third of commuting Canadians watch videos, movies, and shows while 24% of Canadians shop online, and 27% of commuters do work-related tasks during their travels.

“Today’s commuters are more likely to be attached to their smartphones or connected to the internet. However, this also opens the door to potential cybersecurity risks. The same survey revealed that 73% Canadians are concerned about possible cyber threats during their trips,” says Adrianus Warmenhoven.

Reliance on public Wi-Fi and measures Canadians take to protect their online privacy

One-third of Canadian commuters who go online during their travels rely on public Wi-Fi, exposing themselves to potential cyber threats. Yet, despite the risks, 17% take no measures to protect their data.

To safeguard their privacy while commuting, 54% of Canadians use strong passwords, 50% keep their software updated, 38% avoid accessing sensitive information, and 21% rely on privacy screen protectors.

The survey also identified the “shoulder surfing” phenomenon, when strangers peek at other people’s screens in public places, such as buses, trains, or subways. A quarter of Canadian commuters reported having witnessed someone trying this unsafe practice, raising further concerns about privacy and security during daily travel.

“Most people think of cyber threats as something happening online, but sometimes, the risk is standing right next to you. Shoulder surfing can expose sensitive information without you even realizing it. A quick glance from the wrong person can reveal passwords, financial details, or private messages, putting your personal data at risk,” says Warmenhoven.

Expert suggests how to make Canadians’ commutes more secure

As more Canadians embrace online activities during their commutes, the need for increased cybersecurity awareness becomes clear.

“Public Wi-Fi is a hacker’s playground. Avoid accessing sensitive accounts on these networks, always enable two-factor authentication and keep your devices updated to stay one step ahead of cyber threats,” says Adrianus Warmenhoven.

To protect your data and privacy, Adrianus also recommends keeping personal cybersecurity tips in mind: “Regular updates, strong passwords, and a VPN are your first line of defense. Lock your devices and disable auto-connect to ensure you’re not unknowingly exposing yourself to cyber threats.”