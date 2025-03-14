Reinvent Telecom, a provider of white-label and co-branded cloud communications, recently named a new President, Justin Catlett. Justin has served as Reinvent’s CFO since 2018. His promotion to the top job comes as his predecessor, Bill Bryant, retires after 20 years at the helm.

In this interview, Justin provided insights into the company’s wholesale cloud communication services and its dual branding strategy. The conversation highlighted Justin’s transition from CFO to president, emphasizing his established relationships with channel partners and his ongoing adjustment to the new responsibilities.

Justin articulated reInvent’s mission to expand its offerings beyond traditional unified communication solutions by leveraging its telecom background. He stressed the importance of collaboration with channel partners and a focus on enhancing customer experience rather than merely emphasizing technology features. The dialogue also touched on the need to shift discussions from conventional telephone services to a more comprehensive communication strategy that integrates various channels, thereby improving customer interactions and driving business value.

