Rob Mustarde, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Celona, discussed the company’s mission to create private cellular networks tailored for enterprises, particularly in large spaces like refineries where traditional Wi-Fi often falls short. He highlighted a case where a refinery struggled with Wi-Fi coverage and required over 500 access points, while Solona’s solution utilized only 20 cellular radios, significantly enhancing operational efficiency. This approach allows connected workers to maintain real-time connectivity, streamlining their tasks without the need to return to Wi-Fi zones for data uploads.

He also emphasized the company’s dependence on channel partners for growth, noting that 99% of sales come through this network. To adapt to increasing market demand, Celona is implementing a new tiered partner program to differentiate and reward partners based on their engagement and capabilities.

The new Celona Frequency Partner Program includes:

A new tiered partner structure with market development funds and additional GTM support

Worldwide distribution through TD SYNNEX

Advanced training programs

NOTE: Celona will also be having additional channel news coming out soon.