Scott Van Valkenburgh is the new Senior Vice President – Global Alliances & Channels at Alteryx. Scott joined Alteryx with over 25 years of leadership experience, most recently from Genpact, a leading professional services firm that runs digitally enabled business operations for Fortune Global 500 companies. As the SVP of Worldwide Alliance and Channel Sales, he established and led Genpact’s global partner strategy across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

In this discussion, Scott shared insights about his career and the evolving landscape of channel partnerships. He highlighted his extensive experience in consulting and channel management, emphasizing the importance of aligning with partners’ goals to enhance customer service and drive growth. Scott introduced the concept of the three R’s—reach, relevance, and revenue—as essential elements for successful channel partnerships, while also addressing the challenges faced by Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in navigating complex vendor portals.

The conversation also touched on the significance of mentorship and teamwork in Scott’s career, crediting influential figures for their support. He expressed enthusiasm for the current state of channel partnerships, describing it as a period of experimentation and adaptation, particularly with the advancements in generative AI.