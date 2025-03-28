Cycode, is launching its proprietary next-generation SAST engine, which is one of the fastest and easiest-to-deploy SAST scanners on the market.

Devin Maguire, Sr Product Marketing Manager and Amir Kazemi, Director Product Marketing, spoke about Cycode’s approach to addressing vulnerabilities in code and enhancing security posture management, more specifically about the CompleteASPM platform, which integrates proprietary scanners and third-party tools to provide comprehensive visibility and remediation capabilities for security posture management.

Devin highlighted the role of proprietary scanners in reducing the lifecycle of high-risk vulnerabilities, noting their low false positive rates. He stressed the need for prioritization in developer workflows to facilitate effective remediation of security issues.

The conversation shifted to the impact of AI on software development, with Amir noting that while AI enhances productivity, it also increases the attack surface that Cycode aims to manage. Devin discussed the cognitive burden on developers stemming from their expanding security responsibilities. He emphasized the necessity of providing AI-driven remediation guidance and high-quality data to help developers manage security effectively.