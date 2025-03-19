During this interview, Michael discussed his initial experiences at OpenText, emphasizing the supportive environment and the company’s focus on the Managed Service Provider (MSP) sector. He aims to enhance awareness of OpenText’s product offerings and plans to revamp the partner program for better cohesion and ease of business. He highlighted the growing importance of security solutions for MSPs and the need for foundational services to maintain a competitive edge. He also addressed the role of AI in the MSP sector, noting its potential to streamline tasks and improve productivity, while stressing the importance of educating MSPs and their clients about AI’s capabilities.

He also outlined his responsibilities as an advocate for MSPs, encouraging open communication regarding challenges and mentioning the creation of an escalation team for prompt issue resolution.