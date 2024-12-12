Congratulations to Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies and Reseller Choice Award Winners for 2024

In the UK IT channel, we do two things every year.

We assess the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs. The top 50 are honored with Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Each company must respond to over 200 questions, allowing our AI system—which continuously learns from thousands of submissions—to evaluate their performance. Additionally, manual oversight is involved, as some elements of the assessment require human input. Every channel partner should reflect on these questions at least once a year. It’s remarkable how recognizing your weaknesses can lead to building strength! Earning this award brings a wealth of advantages for channel partners who truly appreciate its significance! See www.bestmanageditcompanies.com

We invite our more than 6,500 Channel Partners and eChannelNEWS followers in the United Kingdom to cast their votes for their favourite vendors and distributors across various categories. The companies that receive the highest number of votes in each category will be awarded the Reseller Choice Award. The rankings and winners are solely based on the votes from channel partners. Additionally, vendors and distributors can invite their partners to support them, much like in a political election.

Traditionally, we hold an in-person awards reception and dinner for our winners. This year, however, we live-stream the results on eChannelNEWS. We plan to host an in-person awards reception in 2025, aligning with the expansion of the Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem (CDE) from North America. Discover why this resource and community are essential for your cybersecurity business practices by exploring the CDE. Join the CDE or subscribe to eChannelNEWS to stay updated on all the news.

Here are Britain’s 2024 Reseller Choice Awards Winners:

What greater acknowledgment can a vendor or distributor receive for their efforts in the channel than the recognition from the partners who cast their votes? Many channel leaders utilise this ranking to assess their year-over-year progress from the channel’s perspective. There’s a wealth of insights to be gleaned from the data generated by this program.

If you find your name on any of these lists, it signifies that you garnered the most votes from channel partners! For others, it indicates that while your partners may have voted for you, you didn’t receive enough votes to ascend the ranks. Be sure to encourage your partners to vote for you next year, much like a political campaign aimed at boosting voter turnout!

The ultimate goal is to independently acknowledge the vendors and distributors who excelled in supporting their channel partners this year, while also motivating others to improve in the coming year. This recognition can be instrumental for motivating more vendors and distributors to better support the channel community!

Here is a link to the main Reseller Choice Awards website! This program originated in North America and is expanding globally…We track over 1,000 leading vendors and distributors.

TOP 10 Cloud Vendors:

Microsoft AWS Google Connectwise Open Text Trend Micro Barracuda Kaseya HPE Acronis

TOP 10 Cybersecurity Vendors:

Palo Alto Networks Microsoft Fortinet Watchguard Check Point Software Proofpoint Acronis Mimecast Sophos Kaseya

TOP 5 MSP Automation Tools:

Connectwise N-Able Kaseya Solarwinds Microsoft CoPilot

Best Distributor: Ingram Micro

Best Overall Vendor: DELL

Best Managed IT Companies for 2024 (in alphabetical order):

1-Fix

Acutec

Basic Business Systems

Bondgate IT

Breeze Logic

Burton Technologies

CCS IT

CloudTech24

Codestone

Colins IT (Okapi Technology)

Computer Geeks

Cornerstone Business Solutions

Corona IT Solutions Limited

Dasuni

Emerge Digital

EPX Technical Services

Everon

geekingITsimple

Heron IT

Holistic IT

Ingenious

Iron Dome

IT Backbone

IT Manager Services

ITRM

Kocho

LA NET

Lugo

MCS Group

Morgan & Morgan

No Problem Managed IT

Nutbourne

Old Forge Technologies

Orbits IT

Press Start

Ratcliff

Reformed IT

S2 Computers

Solution Consultants ICT

Start Tech

Systemagic

T-Tech

Team Metalogic

Techcare

Techary

Technology Associates

The PC Support Group

The Technologies Group

Think Cloud

VirtueUK

Webby Tech

Your IT Department

The Importance of Winning This Award Recognition:



Receiving this award signifies that you have excelled in operating your business according to best practices and are committed to benchmarking, learning, and improving. We truly believe that channel partners who adhere to best practices will outlast, outsmart, and outperform their competitors. As a gift to the channel community, we offer this assessment for free, embodying the idea that “a rising tide lifts all boats.” How you choose to use it is completely up to you!

Here are some suggestions:

Celebrate with your team! They deserve to share in this achievement and recognition!

Capture photos and share them on social media, newsletters, and your website (tag eChannelNEWS and/or Julian Lee on LinkedIn so we can like, comment, and share).

You will receive an award certificate and logo for use, but you can also purchase customized glass awards to display or for your sales team to carry with them (this can help in closing deals).

Announce the award to your suppliers and partners.

Send a press release to your local media outlets.

Launch a PR campaign to amplify your message everywhere.

Incorporate the logo into your marketing materials and proposals – who wouldn’t want to collaborate with an MSP that follows best practices?

Monitor the assessment throughout the year to make improvements for the following year.

Complete the assessment before the 2025 deadline to qualify again. The only thing better than winning this award is winning it multiple times! Some have held this award for nine years! Just imagine the impressive display they have for their customers and suppliers!

Always keep in mind that best practices are not permanent. As the business landscape continues to evolve in a digital-first, AI-powered environment, anticipate further changes! Stay prepared to maintain your competitive edge! Subscribe or follow us for valuable insights throughout the year!

If you need top-notch professional business coaches to enhance your practice, please reach out to our Channel Partner Alliance resource.

Lastly, your family and friends may not fully understand what you do, but showcasing this award can help them grasp your achievements and join in your celebration with pride :o).

See you in 2025!

