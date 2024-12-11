The volume of non-human identities is expected to increase by 24% annually. If not monitored appropriately, these service accounts are prime gateways for cybercriminals.

Tim Eades, CEO of Anetac, emphasized the importance of recognizing the evolving regulatory landscape and understanding customer pain points. He also explained the complexities of managing service accounts in both on-premise and cloud environments. He highlighted the necessity of building a community of trusted partners to address vulnerabilities associated with non-human identities.

The company recently launched an Expert Community Program, a first-of-its-kind community for cybersecurity professionals focused on identity and vulnerability security, uniting CISOs, practitioners, academics and analysts. He emphasized the need for community collaboration in tackling common security problems and noted that their community of security experts conducts assessments to help customers understand their issues without extensive proof of concepts. He pointed out the limitations of current Identity and Access Management (IAM) tools in addressing dynamic security challenges and advocated for a streaming solution to monitor service account privileges.