Workspot, announced the launch of its Cloud Alliance Program, an invite-only, cloud-forward, partner program. Through the program, Workspot provides members with the ability to sell its Cloud PC solutions to customers. Workspot will collaborate closely with members of the Cloud Alliance Program in helping customers accelerate their cloud transformation projects.

Historically, partner programs have been very transactional with limited collaboration between vendors and channel partners. Through the Cloud Alliance Program, Workspot is transforming the relationship between technology vendor, channel partner and customer, creating a laser focus on the customer’s success. Additionally, making the shift from selling on-premises solutions to focusing on SaaS is at the core of long- term partner growth and overall success as well.

The Workspot Cloud Alliance Program re-defines traditional partner programs and generates new revenue opportunities for members. Both parties work closely together to bring the full complement of technology, solution expertise and a growth mindset to customers, with ongoing customer satisfaction as the measure of success for all parties. Customers benefit from SaaS flexibility, with predictable pricing tailored to each use case and instant, global scalability to respond to new opportunities. Layered security enforces Zero-Trust policy, and innovative high-availability features that are unmatched in the industry keep the business up and running during a continuity event. These key capabilities accelerate digital transformation and future-proof organizations’ technology stacks so they can be ready for anything in today’s dynamic business environment.

