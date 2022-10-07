Reduce by 50% their license fees by consolidation. Reduce by 45% their data breaches. Reduce 32% of their traveling expenses with collaboration software. If you could give your customers these outcomes, you’d probably be their most trusted advisor. We’ll show you exactly how to accomplish this. You can make a difference by becoming an Influencer as an MSP Partner. Come visit ITCloud at the local Microsoft offices. At the same time, you get to tour the Microsoft facilities! Register to attend on November 18th Calgary – November 21st Vancouver just after the ChannelNext West events (where ITCloud will also be exhibiting). Watch this preview video to get an idea of what is in store for you or visit https://www.itcloud.ca/en/west-tour-2022/