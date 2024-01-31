Staci Corbett, Senior Manager of Channel Marketing at Fusion Connect and Co-chair of the Alliance of Channel Women‘s DEI Committee, was selected as the group’s Big Impact Winner for Q3 2023. Honorees are chosen quarterly by ACW from nominees who are Living the ACW Advocacy Pledge: Women Supporting Women.

In our interview with Stacy, she talked about her recent election to the board of Alliance of Channel Women and shared her journey into the IT world, emphasizing the role of unexpected influences and chance encounters in shaping her professional journey.

Staci provided insights into her career journey, detailing her experiences in support roles, IT marketing, and her current leadership position at Fusion Connect. Julian and Staci engaged in a conversation about the crucial role of mentors and advocates for women in the tech industry, sharing personal experiences and insights. They also discussed the potential impact of artificial intelligence on professional roles, highlighting the importance of early adoption and understanding to stay ahead in the evolving tech landscape.