Michelle Biase talked about the transition to HP Canada and her extensive experience in the IT channel, where she highlighted the company’s strategy to lead the future of work through innovation and technology. She emphasized the importance of understanding partner needs in a changing market and shared her initiative to connect with partners. She also noted the significance of documenting women’s contributions in tech and addressed the challenges facing the tech market, while remaining optimistic about growth opportunities stemming from evolving work practices. She referenced the Work Relationship Index, which indicated a disconnect between employee needs and organizational support, and underscored the necessity for companies to provide technology that fosters meaningful work.

She advocated for a hybrid work model and introduced HP Canada’s “Making Mondays Matter” initiative to promote in-person collaboration. She discussed strategies for managed service providers and channel partners to thrive by focusing on customer needs and self-education on technology, particularly AI. She highlighted HP’s AI masterclass and the rollout of AI devices to salespeople to enhance communication about AI’s value.

Additionally, she outlined HP’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, introducing new products aimed at reducing battery waste and promoting sustainability certifications through the HP Amplify Impact program.

Michelle was also awarded aa a Top 10 Women in Tech in Canada. For details, check out: https://www.e-channelnews.com/announcing-reseller-choice-and-women-in-tech-awards-2024-for-canada/