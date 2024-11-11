Keyur Thakkar, Sales Executive (Western Canada), Business Solutions, TP-LINK

Keyur highlighted the company’s strong presence in both consumer and business networking markets, clarifying that TP-Link is not just a consumer brand but also a significant player in the business sector. He introduced the Omada product, which provides a comprehensive networking solution with centralized management and no subscription fees, specifically designed for managed service providers (MSPs). He emphasized TP-Link’s commitment to research and development, which enables them to produce high-quality business solutions while maintaining competitive pricing due to their control over manufacturing.