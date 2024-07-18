Natalie Johnson is the vice president of sales at Droplocker. She is charged with growing the channel in the organization.

In this interview, Natalie delved into the evolving role of technology in career choices, emphasizing the importance of being adept with technology and its impact on various industries. She mentioned the need for educational institutions to keep pace with the rapidly changing tech landscape and the impact of technology on career trajectories. The conversation also touched on the importance of being open to diverse career paths and the challenges, particularly related to gender, in the tech industry.

She advocated for a more inclusive and supportive work environment that considers the diverse needs of employees. She also stressed the intersection of technology and societal needs, focusing on DropLocker’s user-rented locker solution as a prime example.