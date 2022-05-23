Donna Turgeon leads Infosec Institute’s channel sales team and indirect go-to-market strategy, operations and revenue globally. She brings 30 years’ experience driving indirect and direct revenue, ensuring customer success, delivering global GTM programs, leading corporate Channel and Distribution strategy, recruiting and onboarding business partners, and building effective Global sales and support teams. Donna is a multiple-year CRN Channel Chief award winner. Before her role at Infosec, she built an excellent indirect and direct sales and Marketing organization as CRO of VIPRE Security Group. She has held various senior leadership roles at various companies, including KnowBe4, Tech Data, InspiredeLearning and AccentHealth.