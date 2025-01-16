Glynis E. Devine, President of She-Suite Leaders, spoke to Annie Auger, Manager Support Microsoft at IT Cloud, who highlighted her background as a programmer and her commitment to providing five-star service.

The meeting covered Annie’s leadership journey, including her fears of failure and the challenges of sustaining success. She acknowledged the dual role of her ego in driving her ambition and presenting obstacles. Annie also shared her experience as president of Club KM42, demonstrating her passion for coaching and her transition back to technology after pursuing running coaching. She stressed the importance of balancing professional responsibilities and personal interests.

Annie spoke on the significance of discipline and positive habits for women in tech, sharing her morning routine of meditation and writing as crucial for her mental health and aspirations. She encouraged listeners to adopt similar practices for personal and professional growth. Furthermore, Annie discussed emotional triggers and the importance of understanding their origins to foster healthier interpersonal interactions. She concluded by encouraging women to pursue leadership roles in technology, highlighting the need for curiosity and adaptability in their careers.