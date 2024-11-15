Likky Lavji, Leadership Trainer at Dante Group

Likky highlighted the importance of self-awareness and emotional intelligence for achieving success in both personal and organizational contexts, especially in the IT sector, where many professionals tend to ignore their blind spots and rely on external factors for improvement. He stressed that genuine growth necessitates individuals confronting their own behaviors and challenges. To support this development, he is introducing a four-month leadership program that integrates cognitive behavior therapy, providing participants with opportunities to learn, reflect, and share their experiences. This transformative approach aims to enhance their leadership skills and foster a positive influence on their teams.