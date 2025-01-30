Francesca Bowen is the global vice president of cloud and go-to-market at Darktrace. She shared insights into her career journey in the IT industry. She began her path with a focus on international relations and public policy, motivated by a desire to make an impact.

Francesca transitioned from Salesforce to Darktrace, emphasizing the company’s unique approach to cybersecurity, which focuses on understanding normal behavior rather than merely predicting attacks. She highlighted the need for women to actively participate in discussions within the tech field to normalize their presence and contributions, noting the ongoing challenges of gender diversity in the industry.

Francesca also discussed the significance of mentorship in her career and the importance of engaging younger generations in STEM to foster interest in technology. She reflected on the value of learning from mistakes and advocated for a blameless post-mortem policy to facilitate growth within teams. The conversation touched on her experience founding a social enterprise in Colombia and her current commitment to expanding cloud services at Darktrace.