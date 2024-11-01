Glynis E. Devine, President of She-Suite Leaders, interviewed Larissa Crandall, Global Vice President of Channel and Alliances at New Relic, who discussed her motivations for empowering women in technology, drawing from her experiences with her mentors. She described New Relic as an intelligent observability platform that enhances business efficiency and her enthusiasm for developing the partner ecosystem. Larissa highlighted the importance of passion, diversity, and authentic leadership in organizational success and the ongoing need for mentorship and support for women in tech.

Larissa reflected on her career journey since 1993, noting the progress for women in the industry and the challenges that persist. She shared her personal strategies for overcoming negative thoughts, including the role of physical activity and perspective in stress management. The conversation also covered the importance of collaboration and innovation as key growth drivers within organizations and the need for supportive networks among women in technology.