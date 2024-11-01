Did you know that the ultimate 4K laser projector, designed specifically for use with Xbox, has been launched in Canada?

The Hisense C2 Ultra is a smart mini projector that marries performance with convenience. Boasting a screen size between 65 inches and 300 inches and a picture in stunning 4K UHD, the C2 Ultra transforms any space into a cinematic experience. The unique Gimbal design allows effortless 360° horizontal and 135° vertical adjustment for flexible viewing, and it is packed with smart TV features that will keep movie buffs, TV bingers, sports fanatics and avid gamers enthralled.

“Gamers in particular will love the C2 Ultra,” says Marcelo Saatchi, Hisense Canada’s In-House Tech Expert. “It was specifically designed for use with the Xbox console, and has an impressive refresh rate that ensures fluid motion and sharp visuals for a truly immersive experience.”

But the C2 Ultra is for more than just gamers. It is loaded with features that make it perfectly suited for movies, TV shows and sports as well.

Unparalleled Picture — With a picture delivered by a triple-laser light source that produces 3000 ANSI Lumens brightness, 4K and 4K Upscaling, Optical Zoom and 2000:1 native contrast, experience a bright, vivid and colourful viewing experience with deeper blacks, brighter whites and vibrant colours. 4K Upscaling enhances lower-resolution content with sharpness and detail, (It’s remarkable how much more each pixel can achieve!) The Optical Zoom feature ensures the image stays in 4K detail no matter how much you zoom in our out. The C2 Ultra also supports IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision so you can watch movies the way the filmmakers intended them to be seen.

Cinematic Sound — With built-in JBL speakers, subwoofer and DTS Virtual:X, the sound perfectly matches the action on screen. The dedicated subwoofer adds deep bass, making the audio feel more balanced and immersive for a more lifelike, truly cinematic experience.

Hassle-Free Operation — The C2 Ultra puts the smart in smart projector. Seamless auto keystone correction automatically adjusts the image for clear, sharp, and perfectly aligned projections, eliminating the need for manual tweaks to enjoy the ultimate viewing. Experience precision like never before with the C2 Ultra’s 3D ToF (Time of Flight) technology, which emits light pulses and measures the time they take to return, instantly adjusting the image for perfect depth and alignment. Seamless Auto Focus adapts to changes in distance or screen size to ensure a consistently sharp and clear image, delivering an optimal viewing experience. Enjoy uninterrupted clarity at all times. It will also detect and avoid objects that obstruct the screen during projection, and guarantees the picture stays perfectly aligned within the screen, regardless of the screen size. The C2 Ultra also detects your wall colour and adjusts the projection for a flawless viewing experience. It can coordinate colours with up to seven different shades, ensuring the image remains crystal clear, even on non-white walls.

Smart Features — While a mini projector, the C2 Ultra boasts many features found on panel smart TVs. Powered by Hisense’s proprietary VIDAA OS, access an extensive library of streaming content from platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, along with other smart features like hands-free voice control —simply converse with your projector without a remote! Ask it to play music, catch up on the news, or check the weather.

“The C2 Ultra’s user-friendly interface and smart home compatibility make it an accessible and convenient addition to any home entertainment setup,” says Saatchi. “It offers versatile setups for walls, ceilings, or floors in your living space, and its low-profile design and ultra short throw capability allow it to be placed close to the wall, saving space and making it suitable for various room sizes. It will transform your entertainment experience.”