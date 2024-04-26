Kaaren Whitney-Vernon is the Founder of Happy Hive, a platform helping women in tech find inclusive companies to support their growth. During this interview, Kaaren highlighted the limitations of traditional hiring methods and introduced Happy Hive as a platform that aims to revolutionize the hiring process by focusing on skills and individual capabilities.

Kaaren Vernon provided a detailed account of her entrepreneurial journey, highlighting her innovative use of technology and influencers to drive her businesses. She shared her experiences in creating websites for major companies, transitioning from traditional media to working with YouTube influencers, and producing a successful reality show. Additionally, she discussed her venture into branded entertainment with the hit digital series “Carmilla” and her utilization of AI and VR in creating products to support shows.