Ian Berdahl shared his expertise and knowledge of cybersecurity and the challenges faced in the industry. Ian emphasized the need for heightened security measures and his intention to conduct cybersecurity workshops and offer a wide range of security services for businesses.

The conversation also touched on potential business opportunities in the cybersecurity sector, including overseas contracts and infrastructure development. They emphasized the importance of leveraging connections and resources to quickly generate revenue and the significance of strategic introductions and the need to trust but verify when making business connections. The conversation concluded with a focus on the mission to help companies become more resilient and successful in the realm of cybersecurity.

To be continued… we will reach again to Ian in a few months to get an update on his new company: Simply Tech Solutions.