Anne Baker, CMO of endpoint management company Adaptiva, rejoined the company earlier this year and has placed a lot of her attention on developing relationships with industry peers.

In this interview, Anne recounted her journey from a degree in mechanical engineering to a career in marketing within the tech industry. She discussed the challenges she encountered as a woman in tech and the crucial support she received from mentors and sponsors at various stages of her career. Anne emphasized the significance of allies and leaders in providing opportunities and highlighted the need to mentor and sponsor others, particularly young women, to pave their career paths in the tech industry.

Anne and Julian also explored the widespread integration of AI in technology and its potential impact on women’s participation in the industry. They emphasized the need for women to have a seat at the AI table and advocate for fair hiring practices using AI to counteract inherent biases. Additionally, Anne shared her passion for movies and her role in MXW Ventures, an investment fund supporting diversity and inclusivity in the entertainment industry.

Listen to the interview to find out what Guiness World Record she holds…..