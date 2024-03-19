Jennifer Binet is SVP of Enterprise Sales at Sectigo, a company that manages certificates for online security. She shares with us her 10+ years of channel experience, from her early days in the tech industry, highlighting the importance of finding her voice and the meaningful impact she made in her role. Julian and Jennifer emphasized the importance of mentorship and continuous learning in the evolving tech industry. They also discussed the trust dynamics in business, shedding light on the surprising preference for women in terms of trust and the profitability of women-run companies.