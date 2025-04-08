Much like a scene from a gladiator movie, the rulers are changing the rules mid-battle. But this time, it’s happening in real life, and we find ourselves in the arena. With no clear rules, underdogs must band together to confront the challenges ahead.

What’s at stake?

Trust, honour, reliability, and peace among nations.

A global reshuffling of trade across all sectors.

The faster rise of China.

Increased military and nuclear armament as countries seek self-protection.

The possible decline of the US Dollar as its reliance lessens.

Trade barriers within countries.

Survival in the evolving global landscape.

The burden ordinary citizens will bear.

A faster rise and impact of AI amid trade and political turmoil.

State-Sponsored cybersecurity attacks accelerates.

Many more outcomes are likely, with some yet to be revealed and the biggest may be the pushback by the people when they finally reach their limit.

People are feeling bewildered, confused, anxious, frustrated, and angry. Hopefully, we can channel these emotions into something constructive.

That’s my aim with this article.

Undoubtedly, the world needs to rethink trade, and perhaps this upheaval serves as a wake-up call. One significant advantage for Canada and Europe is that it’s time to dismantle outdated internal trade barriers. These hidden, fiercely protected inter-country restrictions have been just as harmful as current trade disputes, and yet we have somehow coexisted with them for decades.

Another positive outcome from this turmoil is a heightened sense of patriotism. Canadians are feeling it, and I suspect it resonates in other countries as well.

I hope you’ve awakened to the new reality that this isn’t merely a nightmare. It’s time to shake off complacency and take action! We all have the chance to reshape the world for the better.

What an incredible time to be alive!

10 Things The Canadian Channel Can Do (applicable to any country):

Adjust contracts for possible surcharges on costs of goods due to tariffs and exchange rates. Consider how to manage reduced or halted spending by end-users due to uncertainty. Tackle the challenge of having a substantial portion of revenue from clients heavily affected by tariffs. Expand managed services for companies seeking to outsource, streamline or cut costs. Canadian MSPs Without Borders! Consider offering more remote services to the US (and other countries) to capitalize on the stronger US dollar and rising costs for US businesses. Encourage vendors to sell in Canadian dollars to mitigate exchange rate impacts and use it as a competitive edge. Canadian tech firms should invest more in both the Canadian market and beyond the US. Advocate for the need for increased automation and technology in Canadian businesses and government to streamline operations, reduce costs, and compete globally. Expect US channel partners to be in a prime position to acquire Canadian partners, but also look for opportunities for Canadian MSPs to acquire partners south of the border. Reinforce commitments to Cybersecurity, AI, and all aspects of digital transformation. This is the moment for the channel to shine and lead the way.

Get out of your comfort zone! Now is a perfect time to expand your presence across the country by partnering with other channel players, especially since provincial barriers are expected to dissolve, creating more opportunities. Up your marketing and sales game!

Canadian IT channel partners should show their support to vendors and distributors who champion the Canadian IT industry.

Please consider supporting Canadian events like ChannelNEXT by attending and Canadian industry news outlets like eChannelNEWS by subscribing. It’s free to subscribe, like, comment and share – it truly helps to feel your support! These brands are 100% Canadian and support all Canadians as well as the entire tech industry.

8 Actions We’re Taking, with More to Come:

Continuing IT Channel news coverage of the latest technologies, insights and leaders through eChannelNEWS Adjusting ChannelNEXT event content to help channel partners and vendors navigate the current conditions, build stronger partnerships, grow sales and explore the latest opportunities in AI, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation. Encouraging all Canadian (and American) MSPs and VARs to join us at our upcoming ChannelNEXT events to learn and collaborate with peers. Calling upon Canadian IT vendors to invest in and support the Canadian market and channel. Your support is crucial now more than ever. Urging American and other international vendors to invest in and support the Canadian channel during these challenging times. Expanding our support to help more channel partners up their game in Cybersecurity through our Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem (CDE) We are going to help more MSPs transform into MSSPs in 2025. Join the freemium membership and just explore until you find what you need. Not sure what to do? Ask us! New monthly episodes on CDE starting in April, 2025 to showcase all things cybersecurity for MSPs – members get free access. Join now for free! AI for the channel. Still early days, but we are starting to see the use cases and tools. Here is episode 1 “Leveraging AI for MSP Success” of a new eChannelNEWS series on AI. AI can be the solution to overcome any drop in channel sales. Subscribe for free! Don’t be alone. Join a Mastermind Peer Group to get the support you need 365 days a year!

Speaking as a Canadian, the present situation has sparked an unprecedented level of patriotism and a strong desire for change. By coming together and taking smart actions, people possess the power to shape their future while strengthening Canada. Canada could emerge as a beacon of hope in this global chaos, inspiring positive change worldwide…at least, that’s my hope “elbows up and Canada-strong.”