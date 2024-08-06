Denise Natali has recently been named Vice President of Americas Sales at Datadobi, a global leader in Hybrid Cloud Data Services. In this newly created position, Natali will be responsible for developing and executing revenue growth strategies, growing and leading Datadobi’s high-performance sales team, and ensuring Datadobi customers remain the most highly satisfied across the industry.

Natali comes to Datadobi with an enviable track record and expertise in organizational transformation and expansion, as well as cybersecurity, digital modernization, and cloud solutions. Before Datadobi, Natali served as Vice President at Cox Communications, Regional Director of Enterprise Sales at Lumen Technologies, and Vice President of Sales at FastPay.

In this interview, Denise discussed her journey in the tech industry, starting from her military background and transitioning into the tech industry. The conversation also touched on the challenges of attracting more women to the tech industry. Denise emphasized the importance of diversity and networking in the tech industry, highlighting the need for self-confidence, preparation, and continuous improvement.

Denise also discussed the significance of having both external and internal mentors, citing examples of her own mentors and their impact on her career.