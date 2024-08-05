We had the pleasure to interview Noah Jacobs of CyberPower on his Transistor Tech Tour. Noah provided details about the tour, which covered every province in Canada and one territory, and the positive reception it received. He shared insights into the diverse experiences of the events he organized, including a buffet lunch with an ocean view and a wood pizza truck event. Noah also discussed the organization of the CyberPower van tour, detailing its inception, execution, and significant milestones.

Please join the Transistor Tech Tour 2024 End of Tour Party for a movie under the stars on Thursday August 15th.

Meet them at the 5 Drive-In for a private screening of;

-Deadpool and Wolverine

-Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Gates will open at 8pm, for a mini tech fair plus table tennis, a roaming photo booth, and a before the first movie starts at 8:50 pm.

All attendees are invited to bring one carload of friends/family to join the fun!

$25 snack voucher – for the first 200 cars

WHO: Leaders and friends it technology within the GTA

WHERE: 5 Drive-In, 2332 Ninth Line, Oakville, Ontario L6H 7G9

WHEN: Thursday, August 15, 2024

8pm: Gate opens + Reseller & End-User Networking Event

8:50pm: First movie begins

11pm: Second movie begins

Please take a moment to register at the link below.

https://web.cyberpower.com/cn/a5aca/end-of-tour-bash