Alex Lanstein, chief evangelist at StrikeReady (and former long-time FireEye engineer/product), provides insight on the recent CrowdStrike incident and its potential legal implications, as well as the impact of AI on cybersecurity. Alex emphasized the need for a new approach to patch management and the importance of assessing an organization’s ability to detect and respond to breaches. He also discussed the prevalence of criminal actors on the dark web and the significance of internal source code in breach incidents.

Alex shared his journey in cybersecurity, highlighting the evolution of the industry and changes in attack vectors. He emphasized the increasing liability faced by CISOs and the importance of deriving practical takeaways from major breaches. He also discussed the importance of visibility into edge devices and StrikeReady’s role in addressing these challenges.