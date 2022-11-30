Rachel Schaeffer is Global Director of Channel, Strategic Alliances at SuccessKPI, provider of an all-in-one insight and action platform. Rachel advocates for women in technology and supports/volunteers/donates to MS, cancer, Alzheimer’s, veteran and animal charities. She was recently named Big Impact Winner for Q3 2022 by the Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology.