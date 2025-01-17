Lenovo has announced it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Infinidat Ltd. a global provider of high-end enterprise storage solutions. The acquisition is part of Lenovo’s business strategy of bringing innovative technological solutions to market.

This move should improve Lenovo’s enterprise storage capabilities globally and demonstrates a commitment to providing innovative storage solutions that match the changing needs of modern data centers.

“Lenovo offers a comprehensive range of storage solutions designed with a customer-centric, data-first approach to meet diverse enterprise needs. With the acquisition of Infinidat, we are excited and well-positioned to accelerate innovation and deliver greater value for our customers,” said Greg Huff, Chief Technology Officer, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “Infinidat’s expertise in high-performance, high-end data storage solutions broadens the scope of our products, and together, we will drive new opportunities for growth.”

With Infinidat’s strong storage solutions and research and development skills, the deal could provide strategic synergies with the Lenovo’s infrastructure solutions business and enterprise storage capabilities. Infinidat offers high-performance, mission-critical enterprise storage solutions for scalable, cyber-resilient data management, as well as a solid track record of in-house software R&D skills that complement Lenovo’s innovation and R&D heritage.

“Infinidat delivers award-winning high-end enterprise storage solutions providing an exceptional customer experience and guaranteed SLAs with unmatched performance, availability, cyber resilience and recovery, and petabyte-scale economics,” said Phil Bullinger, Chief Executive Officer, Infinidat. “With Lenovo’s extensive global capabilities, we look forward to expanding the comprehensive value we provide to enterprise and service provider customers across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments.”

Lenovo’s current position in the entry and mid-range enterprise storage market will be strengthened by the transaction, which will include a comprehensive portfolio of flash and hybrid arrays, hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), software-defined storage (SDS), and Lenovo TruScale data management solutions.

By combining Infinidat with Lenovo’s global infrastructure, customer relationships, and supply chain capabilities, Lenovo can expand its storage business and generate new revenue streams.

The purchase is contingent on typical regulatory clearances and other closing conditions. The terms of the purchase are not being disclosed.