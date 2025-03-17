Theresa Caragol and her firm, AchieveUnite, the Partnering Success Company, acquired Rohner & Associates, which is the OG of tech channel consulting firms, with a 30-year history serving companies like Apple, Cisco, Sun, VMware, Peoplesoft and many more.

AchieveUnite will integrate R&A’s channel intelligence and tools with AU’s own knowledge base and AI-driven advisory platform, Ignite AI, to give tech companies data-driven insights and actionable strategies for partnering success.

In this interview,Theresa highlighted the strategic importance of this acquisition, emphasizing the introduction of AI agents designed to support various client needs. The initiative is intended to improve collaboration within the partner ecosystem by providing advanced curriculums and predictive analytics tailored for partner managers, sellers, and marketers.

Theresa stressed the need for alignment and understanding of priorities to cultivate successful partnerships. She advocated for stable partnership strategies and co-selling initiatives to enhance collaboration.