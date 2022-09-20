Maya Gershon is Chief Revenue Officer at Vade. She shared her experience and advice for female cybersecurity professionals.

Being a fan of mathematics, she chose to study engineering which led her to the Israeli Defense Force Cyber unit for two years, which led her to different roles in the IT industry.

She was previously the Vice President of Growth at WeWork, a global provider of flexible shared workspaces. Previously, she held leadership positions with major IT companies and startups, including Intel, Cisco, Keysight Technologies, Amdocs, and IronSource. Maya brings over 25 years of combined experience in technology and channel roles.

She is extremely excited to discuss the momentum Vade is seeing with funding, new hires, partnerships and customer success – despite current market conditions.

