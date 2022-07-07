Vade, a global leader in threat detection and response with more than 1 billion protected mailboxes worldwide, announced that Brian Fravel has joined its leadership team as Vice President of Marketing. Fravel will be focused on raising Vade’s overall awareness global markets and chart toward future growth initiatives.

In his new role, Fravel will own all aspects of Vade’s marketing including demand generation, communications, campaign management, industry validation efforts and more. Fravel will assist in the company’s efforts to educate the company’s target market of managed service providers (MSPs) on the importance of robust threat hunting and email security solutions.

Fravel comes to Vade with nearly 25 years of experience in B2B and B2C technology marketing, including some in cybersecurity. He has held leadership positions at companies including Nortel, Veelo, DaBella and Q5id, in addition to working for Intel for over 17 years in various marketing roles. He has a proven track record of selling ideas at the CEO level and delivering results by increasing market share and revenue in competitive, international markets.

“I came to Vade based on the company’s unique product offering focused on MSP partners, aggregators, ISPs and OEMs,” said Brian Fravel, VP of Marketing at Vade. “Vade’s global footprint, including protecting more than 1 billion mailboxes, is extremely impressive and second only to Google. That’s unique in this space and makes their AI a sigificant differentiator. My goal is to rapidly increase Vade’s awareness with our partners in existing and new markets by educating the markets on the importance of providing reliable and affordable security solutions for small-to-midsize businesses who often don’t have the resources to build out a robust security team internally.”

