Ms. Kim Watson is the President & Managing Director, Wipro Solutions Canada Limited.

Watson is a veteran who has been in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) field for over 30 years in various leadership roles including development, sales, engineering, delivery, software, managed services, and outsourcing. In her most recent role, Watson was Vice President and General Manager for the Federal Market at IBM Canada. She has also held several leadership positions at IBM and Bell Canada.

Kim is active in the community sitting as Past President, York-Simcoe Express Hockey Association and she teaches regularly with the Center of Outsourcing Research and Education.