Macall Gardner is the Director of Technical Support at Syncro. Gardner brings more than 9 years of tech experience, with expertise in process improvements to increase efficiency and enhancing workforce culture. In her current role, she focuses on refining the customer experience and boosting customer satisfaction. She stresses the importance of feeding and nurturing her team and she encourages women not to give up in getting into the tech industry.
