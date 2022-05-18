Kerry Desberg was recently appointed Chief Marketing Officer at Agiloft.

Desberg brings more than 30 years of experience in B2B and B2C marketing with some of the world’s top Fortune 500 corporations and agencies, including Procter & Gamble, Owens Corning, Danaher, Lockheed Martin, and Fleishman Hillard. Most recently, Desberg was CMO of SaaS channel technology leader Impartner, helping the company drive exponential growth and be named a leader in key analyst reports from Forrester, G2, and Research in Action, among other key accomplishments.

Desberg is a graduate of Georgia State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism/public relations and a minor in marketing. She is a member of the Forbes Communications Council, is a regular speaker at channel and marketing industry events, has served widely on women’s leadership councils, and has won multiple national and international awards.