Illumio Introduces Managed Service Provider Program to Empower MSPs to Protect Customers with Zero Trust Segmentation

Illumio, Inc. reported a first-of-its-kind Managed Service Provider (MSP) program designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) reduce the risk of suffering from ransomware attacks and other breaches. Illumio is proud to launch this program with multiple MSP partners, including FusionTek and Straight Edge Technology.

Ransomware attacks are one of the greatest threats facing SMBs today. According to a May 2021 warning from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 50 to 70 percent of ransomware attacks are aimed at SMBs, and smaller organizations struggle to resume regular business operations after such catastrophic events occur. MSPs are a trusted advisor to SMBs, providing robust state-of-the-art security without the overhead of self-management. By adding Zero Trust Segmentation from Illumio, MSPs are better prepared to help their customers stop breaches and ransomware from spreading into cyber disasters.

MSPs that partner with Illumio will be able to:

Protect their customers from ransomware and other attacks by preventing lateral movement with Illumio Edge’s Zero Trust Segmentation at the endpoint.

Experience a quick time-to-revenue by deploying in hours through Illumio’s intuitive UI.

Access a new, self-service multi-tenant portal that will streamline operations for MSPs and enable easily managed support across thousands of clients with distributed environments, including work-from-home.

“We’ve seen a dramatic uptick in devastating ransomware attacks over the last few years, and one successful attack can bring operations to a complete standstill at smaller organizations,” said John Ryan, Vice President of Americas Channel Sales. “This is why working with MSPs, who play a critical role in protecting the commercial market, is so important for Illumio. Mid-market companies shouldn’t have to compromise on the quality of protection they adopt. Zero Trust Segmentation is a surging, growing market and, with Illumio, organizations can effectively prevent breaches from spreading into cyber disasters.”

Source: Illumio